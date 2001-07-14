High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, after financial markets close on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. High Tide’s third quarter 2022 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR, EDGAR, and on the Company’s website at www.hightideinc.com%2Finvest.

Following the release of its third quarter financial and operational results, High Tide will host a webcast with Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rahim Kanji, Chief Financial Officer, at 5:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The webcast and conference call will discuss High Tide’s third quarter 2022 financial and operational results, as well as the Company’s plans for the remainder of 2022.

Webcast Link for High Tide Earnings Event:

https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F992967987

Participants may pre-register for the webcast by clicking on the link above prior to the beginning of the live webcast. Three hours after the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same link above.

Participants who wish to ask questions during the event may do so through the call-in line, the access information for which is as follows:

Canada Dial-In Number (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062

Canada Dial-In Number (Local): +1 226 828 7575

United States Dial-In Number (Toll-Free): +1 844 200 6205

United States Dial-In Number (Local): +1 646 904 5544

Dial-In Number for All Other Locations: +1 929 526 1599

Participant Access Code: 619859

*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by a live operator*

CABANA CLUB MEMBERSHIP NUMBERS

The Company also announced today that its Cabana Club loyalty program has surpassed the milestone of 700,000 members. This figure represents over 185% growth from the 245,000 members the Cabana Club had when the Company launched its innovative cannabis discount club model approximately ten months ago. High Tide looks forward to expanding the Cabana Club membership program through the launch of Cabana Elite - a paid upgrade of Cabana Club that will offer members additional premium benefits, which the Company anticipates rolling out by the end of 2022. Those customers who do not wish to upgrade to the premium service will continue to enjoy their existing Cabana Club membership benefits free of charge.

CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

High Tide additionally announced today that Greg Fleury has departed his role of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Fleury’s duties have been added to the portfolio of the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Aman Sood, who will be supported by an enhanced IT and e-commerce team. High Tide thanks Mr. Fleury for his services and wishes him all the best in his future professional endeavours.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised retailer of recreational cannabis in Canada, with 139 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The Company is also North America’s first cannabis discount club retailer, under the Canna Cabana banner, which is the single-largest cannabis retail brand in Canada with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide’s portfolio also includes retail kiosk and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk,, BlessedCBD.de, and Amazon UK, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine’s ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in 2021 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. High Tide’s strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com, its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and its profile page on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

