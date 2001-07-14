Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces it is listed among Food Logistics’ Top Third-Party Logistics & Cold Storage Providers for 2022. The honor marks Ryder’s 10th consecutive year on the list. Each year, the publication’s editorial team and advisory board selects the leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers that demonstrate a commitment to continually improving their operations and meeting their customers’ needs.

“These past 18 months have been so challenging for U.S. supply chains. It’s the continuous bottlenecks that require fleets to re-tool and pivot accordingly; but, it's the drivers, the fleet, the warehouses, and software/technologies that really keep today's supply chains in line,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines. “These 3PLs and cold-storage providers have collaborated on all facets of their operations to achieve full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage, and the ultimate in sustainability. Now is the time to honor and celebrate those companies making magic happen behind the frontlines.”

Earlier this year, Ryder—which serves nine of the top 10 companies in the food+and+beverage+industry—announced that its one-of-a-kind visibility, collaboration, and exception management technology RyderShare%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E now includes a warehouse management solution. The result is true end-to-end visibility as goods move inbound on trucks to within the four walls of warehouses and distribution centers and, ultimately, outbound to their final destinations.

“As a fully integrated port-to-door transportation and supply chain logistics provider, achieving that kind of next-level visibility and collaboration in today’s disruptive supply chain environment has proven to be a game changer for our customers,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “And it’s even more critical for the food and beverage supply chain where reliability and time and temperature controls are paramount.”

Also this year, Ryder expanded+its+e-fulfillment+network, which includes food-grade+compliant+facilities, with the acquisition of a proven technology and operating platform that enables scalable e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions for brands big and small. And, Ryder acquired a multiclient+warehousing+and+distribution company to add to its portfolio of supply chain solutions.

“When you combine these expanded capabilities with our technology-enabled, end-to-end transportation+logistics+solutions, Ryder is in a position to deliver significantly increased value for food and beverage brands looking for more dynamic supply chain solutions. These investments underscore our commitment to helping our customers deliver on their promises to their customers every day,” adds Sensing.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to the performance of RyderShare, the growth of our e-fulfillment network, and our ability to increase value for our customers, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

