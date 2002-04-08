DENVER and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic , a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc . ( VERI) and leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions, today announced it won the Gold Stevie® Award for Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.



Since the beginning of 2020, the Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year category has sought to recognize the achievements of solution providers that have helped create great places to work. Submissions were judged on a number of criteria, including the value of the solution and the impact offered to customers. With regard to PandoLogic, judges were impressed by the company’s product innovation and commitment to AI.

As one of the leading talent acquisition providers in North America, PandoLogic’s AI-enabled recruiting platform, pandoIQ, helps customers reach the right candidates faster and on a more efficient cost-basis, giving employers a first-mover advantage.

“In today’s job market, companies need solutions that make it possible to recruit intelligently and hire quickly,” said Terry Baker, president and CEO of PandoLogic. “Using AI built into our platform, PandoLogic improves talent acquisition, offering enhanced visibility into decision making, budget spending, and the value of the outcomes it produces. Our AI component is a real differentiator, and we’re excited to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for changing how employers engage, source, and hire.”

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers program honors employers, HR professionals, teams and HR-related products and suppliers helping create great workplaces. This year, nearly 1000 nominations from organizations representing 26 nations were submitted to the Stevie Awards for Great Employers competition for consideration. The winners will be celebrated at a gala dinner next month at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform in North America. Serving the world’s most recognizable brands, PandoLogic utilizes advanced AI technology to transform the future of recruiting. PandoLogic’s flagship product, pandoIQ, is an AI-enabled talent acquisition platform that empowers employers to reach the right candidates on the right sites for the right price. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ automates and optimizes the complexities of job placements at scale and precision levels previously unattainable.

PandoLogic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. ( VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit PandoLogic.com .

About Veritone

Veritone ( VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

