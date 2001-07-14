Hyliion+Holdings+Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a new hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator (“KARNO”) from GE Additive– part of GE (NYSE: GE) – a world leader in metal additive technologies and manufacturing.

The Hyliion KARNO, a next generation hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator, is expected to offer increased efficiency and meet ultra-low emissions levels on conventional fuels. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Solving climate change, whether through adopting electric vehicles or reducing emissions from manufacturing sites, requires clean, efficient and dependable electricity. Hyliion will leverage the KARNO as the next generation generator onboard the Hypertruck, creating a solution that will operate on various fuel sources that are available today, while remaining future-proofed to run on hydrogen when it becomes widely accessible,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion.

The KARNO generator emerged out of GE’s long-running R&D investments in metal additive manufacturing across multiple industries and in areas such as generator thermal and performance design. Initial testing indicates the KARNO generator is expected to comply with all current and foreseeable emissions standards, specifically from CARB and EPA, even when utilizing conventional fuels.

The technology is expected to achieve a 20%+ efficiency improvement over today’s conventional generators and could be more efficient than most available fuel cells. These efficiency improvements should, in turn, enable fuel cost reductions and improved vehicle range. The technology should also provide for significant reductions in noise, vibration, moving parts and maintenance as compared to current combustion engines.

The KARNO power system will be capable of operating on over 20 different fuels including hydrogen, natural gas, propane, ammonia and conventional fuels. The technology uses heat to drive a sealed linear generator to produce electricity. The heat is produced by reacting fuels through flameless oxidation or other heat sources including renewables.

In late 2023, Hyliion plans to first release the Hypertruck ERX powertrain, which leverages a natural gas engine as the generator onboard. In the years following, Hyliion plans to release the Hypertruck KARNO, its fuel agnostic variant, as phase two in the Hyliion journey to a hydrogen-based future. Hyliion will also explore other adjacent markets to leverage this technology for cost savings and emissions reductions.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of Q3 2022. With an acquisition value of ~$37 million, GE will receive $15 million in cash and approximately $22 million in Hyliion stock. Hyliion will acquire the generator technology and integrate the Cincinnati-based engineering team that created the KARNO system into Hyliion.

About the Hypertruck

The Hypertruck is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance. The initial product variant to come to market is the Hypertruck ERXTM which leverages an onboard natural gas engine as the generator. The Hypertruck Fuel Agnostic will leverage the KARNO fuel agnostic generator to produce electricity. Hyliion also plans to release a Hypertruck Fuel Cell, which will only operate on hydrogen.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

