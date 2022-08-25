SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / (OTC PINK:BTZI), BOTS, Inc or ("The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, Bitcoin mining equipment repair, announced today the launch of its newly developed print-on-demand NFT digital E-commerce website designed to meet the market demands of the fastest growing NFT collectible art markets.

Please visit www.NFTprinTEE.com

This BTZI-developed business platform, currently in beta, allows customers and NFT enthusiasts to print their NFT artwork collections on T-shirts but soon, on any physical product by print-to-order business processes with excellent product quality, and high print standards with up to 500,000+ customizable products.

NFTprinTEE custom orders are produced, packaged, and shipped worldwide in just a few business days from receipt of order. BTZI will provide a complete e-commerce fulfillment solution -including product sourcing and storing, printing customers' NFT tee shirts while arranging shipment of orders to customers. BOTS will offer a vaster range of eco-friendly print-on-demand products soon.

With personalization trends growing popular, custom t-shirts have emerged as the newest self-expression attire. Statista.com reported that the global custom t-shirt printing market is forecast to reach $3.1 billion by 2025.

Research Update by Market Decipher indicated that Collectibles and NFT Market Size is Forecasted to reach $1 Trillion by 2032.

Forbes article: The Future of SMB Retail: Custom And Personalized Products indicated that when identifying ways to stand out, customization is king. It has boundless potential for both brands and customers. As such, the e-commerce market is predicted to reach $27.15 trillion by 2027. Custom products are the future of small and medium-sized businesses. A considerable percentage of consumers are dissatisfied with the one-size-fits-all approach. Consumers are willing to pay top dollar for customization. According to a 2017 study, "The future of fashion is tailor-made and online." The study found that 49% of Americans are interested in buying customized items, with 3% of these online buyers willing to spend more than $1,000 on "made-to-measure" products.

What's more, according to The Deloitte Consumer Review, more than 50% of consumers showed interest in purchasing personalized products for themselves and their friends and family. Retailers that take part in product customization trends have the opportunity to increase product sales and build repeat business. Social networks also play an important role, allowing consumers to instantly share their purchases, as well as rate and comment on them. This further strengthens the connective bond between the consumer and the product. Customers who are pleased with a purchase gladly share photos of their personalized products online, transforming shoppers into brand ambassadors. That's why micro-influencers and "ordinary people" are more valuable than celebrities - they give honest opinions. In contrast, celebrities and macro-influencers get paid to show products they might not even care about.

BOTS believes that NFTprinTEE.com is a unique concept that will allow the Company to stand out from the crowd and offer customized products that can attract new customers and generate repeat business. NFT personalization will help the Company to collect customer data and deliver exactly what types of products potential customers are looking for.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM US patents, and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company.

BTZI subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and extended warranty contracts. Tekx also conducts miner repair technicians' training. TekX also is offering testing, inspection & certification (TIC) services as a value-added set of procedures which is now provided to ensure that the preowned bitcoin miners and other related products meet with the mandated regulations and manufacturing standards in terms of quality and safety. These services include optional on-site or remote diagnostic testing, documentary checks, data processing consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission will be provided to the institutional bitcoin miner purchasers as well as smaller miner-operators or at the request of the manufacturer.

