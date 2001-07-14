REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) today announced that Mark Skonieczny, Chief Financial Officer, and Drew Konop, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, will attend the DA Davidson Diversified Industrial & Services Conference on September 22, in Nashville, Tennessee. REV Group will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005020/en/