SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank, is pleased to announce that Henchy Rachel Enden has joined the Board of Directors. Ms. Enden brings a wealth of experience in financial services to the Bank.

Ms. Enden is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for MFP Investors LLC, where she has been employed since 2004. Prior to her work at MFP, she was a foreign exchange trader at Salomon Brothers following her graduation from college, and an analyst at GMM Capital, a family office focused on public and private investments in the retail sector, following her graduation from business school. She is also is a director of Dynasty Financial Partners, LLC, a leading integrated platform services company for independent wealth advisory management firms established in 2010. She previously served as a director of the following banks: West Coast Bancorp, First Security, Bridgeview Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Ms. Enden holds a B.S. degree in Finance and Economics, summa cum laude, from Touro College and received an M.B.A., with honors, from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. She lives on the East Side of Manhattan with her husband and daughter.

"I have known Henchy for more than 10 years. Her skill set and experience as an analyst and portfolio manager in the financial services sector will be invaluable as we move forward to accessing the public markets," said Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited to join the Board of Avidbank Holdings," Ms. Enden stated, adding: "I have known Mark Mordell and other members of the management team for a long time and have been very impressed with the unique institution they have created. My respect for management and its business plan make me optimistic for the Bank's continued success and growth."

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

