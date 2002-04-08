MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ( RCM) (“R1”), announced today a 10-year partnership with St. Clair Health to serve as its primary provider of end-to-end revenue cycle management ( RCM, Financial) services. St. Clair Health is a nationally recognized, integrated health system serving residents of Southwestern Pennsylvania. It is the parent organization of St. Clair Hospital; St. Clair Medical Group, a multispecialty group encompassing 150 primary and specialty care physicians; and a growing number of outpatient care locations across the region.



R1’s fully integrated, purpose-built technology platform, operating methods, enterprise-wide analytics and intelligent automation are designed to seamlessly integrate with St. Clair Health’s current infrastructure. The top goals of the partnership include optimizing revenue cycle processes, improving patient access platforms and strengthening workflow standardization.

St. Clair Health chose to partner with R1 because of its proven ability to deliver better outcomes and improve the patient experience. Another key factor was the alignment of culture between the two organizations, as both R1 and St. Clair Health value the contributions of current revenue cycle team members. As such, approximately 150 St. Clair Health revenue cycle employees will be welcomed into the R1 workforce with comparable positions, pay and benefits, as well as additional growth opportunities based on R1’s size, scale and resources.

“With R1, we have found an innovative, experienced partner who prioritizes investments in both people and technology,” said Eric Luttringer, senior vice president and chief financial officer at St. Clair Health. “We are confident this partnership will build on our team's high-quality work and equip us with new technology and tools that will strengthen St. Clair Health’s position as a regional leader in quality, patient satisfaction and value.”

“We are pleased to be selected by St. Clair Health as their RCM partner and warmly welcome them into the R1 family of clients,” said Gary Long, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at R1. “Together we can deliver an integrated revenue cycle solution that will not only improve the patient experience, but also deliver new technology to improve workflow and performance.”

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About St. Clair Health

St. Clair Health is a nationally recognized, integrated health system with more than 2,500 employees and 600 physicians serving 500,000 residents of the region. It encompasses St. Clair Hospital; St. Clair Medical Group—a 150-physician multispecialty group; St. Clair Health Foundation; and other related entities. In 2016, St. Clair Health became a member of Mayo Clinic Care Network. As a leader in high value healthcare, it participates with all major insurers. For more information, visit: www.stclair.org.

