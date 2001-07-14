Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced a key executive leadership addition, as Jeffrey A. Davis will be joining the organization as Chief Financial Officer.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that Jeff Davis will be joining the Dollar Tree team as our new Chief Financial Officer. For many years, Jeff has been recognized as a strong and collaborative retail business partner, driving superior financial and operational results,” stated Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jeff has a proven track record of strategic leadership, and building and developing talented teams. I believe his skill set and experiences are the perfect fit for Dollar Tree, as we continue to fill key executive roles and execute on the transformation of our company.”

From 2006 to 2018, Mr. Davis served in a number of financial leadership roles, including Treasurer of Walmart Stores, Inc., Senior Vice President of Finance & Strategy and Chief Financial Officer for Walmart’s U.S. Segment, Chief Financial Officer of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer of Darden Restaurants, Inc. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Qurate Retail Group, Inc., a leading retailer and media conglomerate comprised of seven retail brands including QVC, HSN and Zulily, since October 2018. Mr. Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. Since 2019, he has served as a director of Laboratory Corporation of America.

“I look forward to joining Dollar Tree at such a pivotal time in the Company’s journey. Dollar Tree has a long and unique history in value retail,” said Davis. “My team will be focused on supporting the company’s strategy development and execution, and delivering insights and action plans to support efficient operations and create shareholder value. The company has a strong balance sheet and a tremendous opportunity for growth.”

“Jeff joins John Flanigan, Larry Gatta, and Bobby Aflatooni, recent key executive additions, leading Supply Chain, Family Dollar Merchandising and Information Technology, to the Dollar Tree team. I look forward to announcing new leaders as we continue to develop our leadership team to accelerate the growth and transformation of our company,” added Witynski.

Kevin Wampler will transition out of his role as Chief Financial Officer and is expected to remain with the Company as an advisor until April 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,231 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 30, 2022. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com or www.FamilyDollar.com.

