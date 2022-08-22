monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2022 Gartner%26reg%3B+Magic+Quadrant%26trade%3B+for+Adaptive+Project+Management+%28APMR%29+and+Reporting. The evaluation was based on the specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall ‘ability to execute’ and ‘completeness of vision’.

“Our positioning as a Leader in this year’s report emphasizes monday.com’s commitment to providing our customers with a powerful low-code/no-code framework, allowing users to create their own software applications and work management tools,” said Daniel Lereya, VP Product & R&D, monday.com. “monday.com is an essential platform for project managers and business leaders to perform to their best abilities and define what’s next for their organizations. We are proud of this tremendous recognition and look forward to continued growth together.”

monday.com’s placement as a Leader in this year’s Magic Quadrant for APMR follows the company’s transition to a multi-product platform, most recently with the launch of monday+projects. Built on top of the monday.com Work OS, monday projects is a complete project and work management capability that supports the needs of distributed teams. It empowers project managers to hit their milestones faster and more efficiently. Using an intuitive platform, teams can seamlessly collaborate on every phase of any project or portfolio in one centralized place. Project managers can customize the platform for any preferred project methodology, move faster by automating manual work, and create templates for repeatable project structures and avoid chasing team members for data, files, or updates. monday projects allows users to manage, monitor, and communicate everything in real-time from one live, accessible space. It brings together monday.com’s full suite of Work OS features, including powerful Gantt view, Critical path and Baseline, admin controls, and advanced data protection, with white-glove onboarding services.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

To learn more about monday.com’s Leadership position and capabilities, download+the+complimentary+report+here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, By Lorri+Callahan, Sarah+Davies, Daniel+Stang, Anthony+Henderson, 22 August 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Warsaw, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries and territories.

Visit us on our LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and, Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005169/en/