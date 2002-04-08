ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. ( CLSD, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer will present a company overview and participate in an industry panel virtually during the Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum 2022 on August 31, 2022.



Dr. Ciulla will be a Panelist on the “Alternatives to Intravitreal Drug Delivery for Posterior Segment Diseases” session from 10:00 am – 10:30 am ET

Dr. Ciulla will also present a Clearside Biomedical corporate overview

The Forum focuses on all aspects of global innovation in ophthalmology by connecting scientists, physicians, regulators, corporate leaders, venture capitalists and other investors who support the advancement of eye care. Conference information is available here and virtual registration to the event is complimentary.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s proprietary SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside’s first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, is commercially available in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

