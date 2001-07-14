Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conference in September:

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Presentation Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

