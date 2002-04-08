What you need to know:



A Verizon and Morning Consult survey found 90% of fans say having a reliable internet connection during a draft is vital to success in fantasy football.

82% of fans say they do fantasy football activities while out and about, so reliable mobile connectivity is also vital.

One in three fantasy football players have missed out on a trade or made the incorrect pick due to a poor wireless connection.

When not at their own home, players most often handle their fantasy team business at work, at friends’ homes, and at bars/restaurants.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With football season right around the corner and fantasy football drafts in full swing, having a reliable internet connection can make or break your team. According to a recent Verizon and Morning Consult survey, 90% of fans say having a reliable internet connection during a draft is vital to success in fantasy football.

The popularity of fantasy football is undeniable. About 40 million people in the US played last season alone – more than one in eight Americans. It’s a more than $18B a year industry. And reliable connectivity is at the heart of it, according to those surveyed. One in three fantasy football players say they’ve made an incorrect pick or missed out on a trade due to a poor wireless connection. So, while you may not win your league on draft night, you can lose it with one bad pick due to poor connectivity.

Connectivity isn’t just important on draft day. More than 80% of respondents say they are handling day-to-day management of their teams while they are on the go, underscoring the importance of a reliable mobile connection. When they’re not at home, fantasy players say they’re most likely to participate in fantasy football activities at a friend’s home, at work, or at a bar or other venue. And no matter how or where they are engaging with fantasy football, most fans are doing so on a smartphone.

“Whether fantasy players are making draft picks, checking player statistics or making trades, they depend on reliable connectivity, and we’ve got you covered,” said Brian Mecum, VP of Device Technology and Sports Innovation at Verizon. “In a crowded stadium, while tailgating, at home, or on the go, our network is there for you, even if the players on your fantasy team aren’t. Verizon is the network America relies on.”

Wireless customers know they can rely on Verizon. In the latest J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, Volume 2, Verizon was the Most Awarded Brand for Wireless Network Quality, which marks an unprecedented 29th time in a row over 19 years that Verizon has won more awards in the Study for top network quality.1 In the latest RootMetrics State of the Mobile Union Report, Verizon earned national awards for overall network performance, reliability, texting, and network accessibility.2

Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband, available in select areas, provides a broadband-like connection in more than 80 stadiums and arenas around the country.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband, and business solutions offerings.

Learn more information about Verizon's 5G technology, and check out the full fantasy football survey.



