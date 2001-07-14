Northern Trust has appointed Jim Ward Senior Investment Officer and Senior Vice President in the Western Michigan Office, where he will lead the investment team in their delivery of Goals Driven advice to high net worth clients and institutions.

Ward, who brings more than 35 years of investment experience to this role, joins Northern Trust from Fifth Third Bank. There, he most recently served as Director of Regional Portfolio Management and had oversight responsibilities for the Michigan and Northern Ohio portfolio management teams based in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Traverse City, Toledo, and Cleveland.

“Jim’s experience and expertise in investment management will assist our entire team as we continue to expand our offerings in Western Michigan,” said Alison Mast, Managing Director of the West Michigan region for Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Ward received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Michigan State University. He is a member of the West Michigan CFA Society and past president of the Toledo CFA Society.

