As the American Academy of Pediatrics declares child and adolescent health a “national emergency,” leading online behavioral health company Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is offering parents and caregivers a free audio webinar, developed by clinicians with insights from providing mental health services to 13 school systems nationally.

Available on-demand here, Talkspace’s “Mental Health Progress Report” includes mental health and wellness resources to ease anxiety, fear and concern as students and families prepare to navigate the new school year, and actionable ways for parents to manage the back-to-school transition, including self-care advice and tips to encourage the emotional wellness of children.

Less+than+half+of+the+7.7+million+children in the United States with an identifiable mental health condition receive help from a mental health professional. This can add to parents’ mental load and concerns. Talkspace therapists have provided the following five (5) tips to parents to help them manage stress and anxiety as the school year begins:

Take care of yourself by using the STOP method. S top what you're doing and pause. T ake a deep breath. O bserve what’s going on for you. P roceed by doing something supportive or kind for yourself. Grieve the losses; allow yourself to truly feel the sadness that comes as your child/children grow older. Anticipate the transition time. Transitioning back to school can take from two weeks to a few months. Think ahead about potential roadblocks – how does your child typically cope with transitions? What’s likely to be difficult for your family? Plan for connection. Find a time in your week to connect as a family and check in with how your child is feeling about school. Meet your child/children where they are. Consider how you can partner with your child this year to focus on their success and try to set realistic expectations.

“We know that back-to-school is an extremely stressful time for both students and parents, especially in light of recent headlines concerning school safety and still in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Liz Colizza, Director of Research and Programs at Talkspace and a parent educator. “Particularly over the past two years, parents have been able to oversee almost every aspect of their children’s lives, including education throughout the remote learning process. At Talkspace, we want to help parents manage any anxiety associated with returning to school and provide them with actionable tips on how to support children through this transition period and feel empowered to proactively reach out to their school community to share any concerns.”

Talkspace has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing the pandemic’s effects for those working in the education field especially at the K-12 level. A recent+national+survey showed more than half (55%) of teachers were considering leaving the profession earlier than planned due to pandemic-related stressors and fatigue, with 90% reporting burnout to be a major issue. To support school communities through this period of heightened stress, Talkspace offers teachers and staff their full-suite of evidence-based mental health services – from therapy and psychiatric services to self-guided courses. Talkspace has partnered with schools and school districts nationwide to offer a mix of these services, including Indianapolis Public Schools, Mastery Charter Schools in Pennsylvania, Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District in California, and Federal Way Public Schools in Washington.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it’s psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.talkspace.com%2F. Learn more about online therapy, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.talkspace.com%2Fonline-therapy%2F. To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.talkspace.com%2Fpsychiatry.

