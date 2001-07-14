Neustar%2C+Inc.%2C+a+TransUnion+company, today announced the availability of Neustar+Unified+Identity+- its leading suite of identity resolution and data capabilities – in the InfoSum+Data+Clean+Room. This multi-party identity management and data collaboration solution makes privacy-enhanced audience creation and data enrichment a reality for partners across the brand, agency, and publisher world.

Clients can now connect and share their offline and online customer data - in a secure, easy-to-use clean room - to scale their audience segmentation and omnichannel targeting initiatives. The InfoSum Data Clean Room leverages secure multi-party computing to compare and analyze overlapping datasets without commingling or moving data. The solution greatly reduces client and partner risk of consumer data exposure or misuse across their advertising initiatives.

Additionally, every InfoSum client will have access to the world-class identity resolution and data enrichment capabilities of Neustar. Marketing and data analytics users can now securely match, enrich, and analyze their identity data directly within their data clean room. This partnership enables seamless analysis and prediction of shared demographics, behavioral attributes, and consumer psychographics across first-party datasets from multiple advertising partners including brands, agencies, publishers, and data providers. Using identity resolution improves the value of clean room analysis by increasing the scale and fidelity of the combined data set.

“The combination of our privacy-first data clean room capabilities and Neustar’s world class identity resolution and data enrichment capabilities paves the way for data-driven advertising in a privacy-first, increasingly data-deprived advertising world,” said Lauren Wetzel, InfoSum COO. “This partnership will help brand, agency, and publisher partners realize their advertising and revenue goals despite the unprecedented challenges of data deprecation.”

InfoSum data collaboration technology centers around non-movement of data, with holistic data governance and granular permission controls creating a safe means to share customer information. InfoSum’s non-movement of data approach to clean rooms enables marketers to understand the true overlap across multiple data sets for intelligent analysis, activation, and measurement.

“With InfoSum, we’re helping prepare the marketing world for the transformative changes happening in customer data and B2C marketing,” said Michael Schoen, EVP, Marketing Solutions at Neustar, a TransUnion company. “This partnership reflects our strategic focus on consumer trust and the privacy-enhanced technologies and identity resolution capabilities that make delivering relevant and valuable customer experiences possible.”

Neustar+Unified+Identity is the only end-to-end identity management solution that enables resolution of offline to online identifiers by responsibly connecting people, location, and device data. The solution - powered by Neustar’s unrivaled identity graph platform OneID™ - transforms data management to enable better data-driven decision making and outcomes for brands by supporting data onboarding, linking, enrichment, and validation.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. home.neustar

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network.

InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum is based in the US, UK, Europe and Australia and New Zealand. The company is poised for continued growth following a Series B investment in August 2021, and a rapidly expanding client base.

Read more at infosum.com.

