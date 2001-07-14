Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ%3A+DCBO%3B+TSX%3A+DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider, today announced the Company won seven coveted Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence awards including six medals in the Learning and Development category and one gold medal in the Sales Performance category.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards recognize the best organizations successfully deploying strategies, processes, and tools to achieve measurable results.

“Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program. “It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices,” she said. “For example, it was inspiring to see how diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into people and business strategies and cultures. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before.”

The HCM Excellence Awards Docebo received include:

GOLD: Best Customer Training Program for the Company’s Docebo+University customer experience hub

for the Company’s Docebo+University customer experience hub GOLD: Best Customer Training Program for a joint submission with customer Fannie+Mae%26rsquo%3Bs+HomeView%26trade%3B

for a joint submission with customer Fannie+Mae%26rsquo%3Bs+HomeView%26trade%3B SILVER: Best Learning Team for a joint submission with customer Jenzabar

for a joint submission with customer Jenzabar SILVER: Best Advance in Custom Content for a joint submission with customer ECCO

for a joint submission with customer ECCO SILVER: Best Sales Onboarding Program for the Company’s Revenue Enablement (Sales Onboarding 2.0 for Account Executives program)

for the Company’s Revenue Enablement (Sales Onboarding 2.0 for Account Executives program) BRONZE: Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation for a joint submission with customer RE/MAX LLC and their %26lsquo%3BReinvented%26rsquo%3B+RE%2FMAX+University%26reg%3B

for a joint submission with customer RE/MAX LLC and their %26lsquo%3BReinvented%26rsquo%3B+RE%2FMAX+University%26reg%3B BRONZE: Best Customer Training Program for a joint submission with customer Berkley Design Professional and their BDP+Risk%26reg%3B+LMS

“Our award winners demonstrated the vision, agility, and innovation needed to excel in the unchartered hybrid work environment,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “We added and revised awards categories to ensure that we not only validate best HCM practices but also solicit and recognize next practices that set a high bar for everyone.”

“A big thank you to our customers, employees, and of course, Brandon Hall Group for this recognition,” said Alessio Artuffo, Docebo’s President and Chief Revenue Officer. “The innovation behind these awards is inspiring. We’ve received 70 of these Excellence Awards over the years and to be recognized by the premier analysts covering the learning technology and HCM space is a tremendous validation of the efforts of the entire Company.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives. The awards were based upon the following criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

