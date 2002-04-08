SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Pro, a Porch Group ( PRCH) (“Porch Group”) business unit and lead generation marketplace, and MarketSharp, an EverPro solution by EverCommerce ( EVCM) and cloud-based CRM for home service professionals, have announced a software integration to save contractors time and money.



"We’re incredibly excited to partner with MarketSharp in pursuit of our shared mission to help residential contractors to grow their businesses,” said Andrew Beck, Vice President and Group GM of Contractor Tools, Porch Group. “This integration allows Porch Pro to connect millions of homeowner project requests with more contractors and makes it simpler for MarketSharp customers to find and book more jobs."

The highly anticipated integration of the Porch Pro lead generation marketplace with MarketSharp’s cloud-based CRM solution will simplify the lead generation process for home improvement contractors. This new process seeks to simultaneously address the needs of homeowners while continuing to expand the Porch Pro value proposition to contractors.

“We see incredible potential in bringing the power of Porch Pro’s lead generation marketplace to MarketSharp’s home improvement pros, giving them more opportunity, through an integrated experience, to close more projects,” said Kevin Geiger, Vice President of Business Development at EverCommerce.

About Porch Group

Porch Group is a Seattle-based, vertical software platform for the homeowner industry. Porch Group provides software and services to over 28,700 home services companies such as home inspectors, utility companies and loan officers, home inspectors, warranty companies, and real estate agencies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, and home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

About EverPro and EverCommerce

EverPro, an EverCommerce ( EVCM) brand, provides end-to-end digital solutions to over 240,000 service professionals across home service, home improvement, remodeling, and field services. EverPro solutions streamline business management, payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience solutions. EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses across the globe. EverCommerce specializes in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries through its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “intend, “demonstrate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “should,” and “likely” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other factors may cause Porch’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and such factors are discussed in Porch’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent reports filed by Porch with the SEC. Copies of Porch’s filings with the SEC may be obtained at the “Investors” section of Porch’s website at www.porchgroup.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Porch is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by the federal securities laws.

Press Contacts:

Emily Lear, Head of Investor Relations

Porch Group

(701) 214-8177

[email protected]

Catherine Adcock

Gateway Group

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Sarah Jordan

CMO

EverCommerce

[email protected]