80 percent of small businesses rely on printing, yet 55 percent do not have time to manage the technology 1

HP Instant Ink now delivers toner to small businesses for multiple printers, multiple locations, on one bill

New HP+ advanced features with Smart Admin Dashboard 2 make printer management effortless

Security monitoring, proactive alerts and pre-configured features for advanced security

HP Instant Ink has less packaging, fewer shipments and easy cartridge recycling 3 with HP Planet Partners

with HP Planet Partners Forest First with HP+ supports protecting and restoring the world’s forests with every page printed

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP Amplify™ Executive Forum, HP Inc’s (: HPQ) annual partner roadshow, the company introduced HP Instant Ink for small business and the new LaserJet Pro with HP+ designed to simplify technology management for small business owners. With a single Instant Ink account, small businesses automatically receive device-specific supplies (ink or toner) for multiple devices in multiple locations. Combined with advanced features on the new LaserJet Pro with HP+, an Instant Ink subscription can help small businesses save time and money, makes recycling cartridges easy, and protects and restores forests around the world.

“No one listens to the needs of small business and responds like HP. Entrepreneurs need printing to be effortless – from the set-up process to ordering supplies to monitoring security,” said Xavier Garcia, Global Head of Print Hardware Systems at HP. “HP Instant Ink for small business and the new LaserJet Pro with HP+, is an intuitive printing system requiring minimal management so that small business owners can dedicate their time and energy to growing their businesses.”

Responding to the Needs of Small Businesses

To navigate an increasingly challenging economy, and position themselves for long-term growth, small business owners need new processes, ways of working and technologies to boost their productivity. Over 80 percent of small businesses rely on printing to run their business, according to a survey of small business owners conducted with Morning Consult. Yet, 55 percent say they do not have time to manage the technology.

One small business owner surveyed said, “Managing printers is not a very efficient use of time or energy.” With a second business decision maker surveyed saying, “Everything is becoming more and more automated. Perhaps this could also be applied to printers. It would be nice if the machines could order ink and toner on their own.”

Survey respondents say they need a multi-functional printer that is simple to set up and effortless to manage, with automatic ink and toner cartridge reminders and the ability to pair seamlessly across multiple devices.





Key features and benefits of the HP Instant Ink for small business and the new LaserJet Pro with HP+ are:

Enhanced Productivity Never run out of toner with HP Instant Ink subscription service for supplies 4 . HP LaserJet Pro detects when its low on toner and automatically delivers more directly to the right location, at the right time, and with consolidated billing 5 . Built for speed, the HP LaserJet Pro 4000 series delivers high quality prints at 42 pages per minute 6 , the HP LaserJet Pro 3000 series delivers high quality prints at 35 pages per minute 7 . HP Smart App 8 and cloud integration enables printing from anywhere, high-volume scanning, and simplified document workflow for greater business print productivity, reliability, and security. LaserJet Pro with HP+ is ENERGY STAR® 9 certified, uses HP Auto On/Off Technology 10 .

Effortless Management Save time with the HP+ Smart Admin Dashboard designed for small businesses. Guided, cloud-based setup to remotely and easily configure and onboard printers 11 . Remote security with automated monitoring for multiple HP printers and locations. Seamlessly connect to printers from any device, anywhere on any network. Dedicated tech support backed by a two-year extended warranty.

Advanced Security Peace of mind with 24/7 security monitoring with HP Wolf Pro Security, instantly embedded and preconfigured out of the box, including instant Smart Security alerts for potential security risks.

Sustainable Impact In the US and Canada, HP ink and toner cartridges can be recycled through HP’s Planet Partners program, where available, supporting HP’s reuse and recycling process for reducing plastic waste and contributing to a circular economy. In the US, easily recycle ink and toner cartridges with return shipping and packaging included with every Instant Ink order 12 . HP’s LaserJet Pro with HP+ delivers Forest First printing, which means that for every page printed for the life of the printer, HP will contribute to the restoration, protection and responsible management of forests working with NGO partners like World Wildlife Fund. HP also helps businesses advance their climate initiatives through certified carbon neutral printing 13 .





Availability

HP Instant Ink for small business and the LaserJet Pro 3000 and 4000 series with HP+ are available now in US, Canada and will be available later this year in Europe. For information on enrollment in HP Instant Ink and HP+, please visit https://www.hp.com/us-en/printers/hp-plus.html . To learn more about the HP LaserJet Pro series including additional models available in this series, please visit https://www.hp.com/us-en/printers/hp-plus-business.html ..

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

©Copyright 2022 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1910a35-bc0e-4003-8432-8773f1b3abc1

