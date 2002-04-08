ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the Lake Street Capital Markets 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference being held at the Yale Club in New York, NY on September 14, 2022.



The invitation-only event will feature more than 100 small-cap companies providing top institutional investors direct access to senior management via one-on-one and group meetings.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference. He will be joined by OSS CFO, John Morrison.

Management will discuss the company’s recently reported second quarter 2022 revenue growth of 23% — reaching a record $18.3 million, with EPS of $0.02 — and how this strengthening performance reflects the company’s growing market share in the AI Transportables space, including ruggedized solutions for autonomous trucking and military aircraft.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your Lake Street representative or submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference.

For questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.



About Lake Street Capital Markets

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Its research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS, Financial) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contacts:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact