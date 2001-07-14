Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MAAQU; MAAQ; MAAQW; MAAQR) (the “Company” or “Mana Capital”), a special purpose acquisition company (“Mana Capital”), announced today that for the purpose of consummating its previously announced business combination with Cardio Diagnostics, Inc. (“Cardio”), the Company has extended the date by which it is required to complete a business combination for an additional period of one (1) month from August 26, 2022 to September 26, 2022, and that the amount of $216,667 has been deposited into the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) in connection with the extension. The funds deposited into the Trust Account were provided by Cardio under the terms of the definitive Merger Agreement entered into by the parties on May 27, 2022. The purpose of the extension is to extend the time for Mana Capital and Cardio to consummate the previously announced business combination. The Company’s governing documents permit a total of 12 one-month extensions.

About Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Its efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on target businesses operating in North America, Europe and Asia in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is a biotechnology company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. Cardio was formed to further develop and commercialize a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic EngineTM for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in treatment of cardiovascular disease.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005231/en/