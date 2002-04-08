CATONSVILLE, Md., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The purpose of this event is to announce two-year scholarships for nearly 60 CCBC students who are studying to become the next generation of skilled mechanical engineers, technicians and machinists. Xometry, a publicly traded technology company ( XMTR) based in Rockville that helps companies create locally resilient supply chains, is funding the scholarships as part of its commitment to investing in small- and medium manufacturers in Maryland and throughout the country. The scholarships are an important realization of Rep. Hoyer’s Make It In America plan, which is designed to ensure the United States continues to lead the world in developing and building advanced technology and other products that drive the global economy.
12 p.m. ET
Thursday, Sept. 1
CCBC Catonsville
Health Careers & Technology Bldg., Room 007
800 South Rolling Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
Investing in America’s small- and mid-sized manufacturers and cultivating the next generation of workers is critical to helping address supply chain concerns and inflation while also protecting our economic and national security interests. In addition to CCBC, Xometry is providing scholarships for 240+ students at community colleges in five other key manufacturing states: Kentucky, Wisconsin, South Carolina, New York and Connecticut.
