TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it has won several new client accounts and is hiring 500 new customer service agents in Honduras. ibex’s customer experience delivery center is located in the Novacentro Mall at Centro Comercial Los Próceres, entre Boulevard Morazán y Avenida La Paz.



“ibex is pleased to announce that it is once again expanding its operations in Honduras and hiring 500 new agents to support several new programs—including an award-winning leader in the lodging industry,” said Luis Anleu, Director of Operations in Honduras, ibex. “At ibex, we deliver amazing customer experiences for some of the world's leading brands. We are focused on expanding our business in the region and making it a top BPO location in Latin America. Our commitment to providing our contact center agents a great employee experience is a key component of our winning culture. We focus on developing our employees and helping them reach the next step in their careers - now is the perfect time to begin your career with ibex.”

Named Best Workplace in Central America and The Caribbean in 2021 by Great Place to Work, ibex offers highly competitive compensation and best-in-class benefits, including full private medical insurance. New hires have access to industry-leading training and development programs to help them succeed and build their skills to advance in their careers. Across nine sites in the region, more than 85 percent of ibex managers started their careers as agents.

Since opening its site in the heart of Tegucigalpa last year, ibex has positively impacted the local economy with hundreds of new jobs and by giving back to the community. ibex recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of ibex Cares, its philanthropic program that supports local communities where the company operates. In Honduras, ibex Cares has donated food, medical, and cleaning supplies to Casa Hogar Bencaleth to help children in need.

To join the winning ibex team, job seekers are encouraged to stop by our office in Novacentro Mall (7th floor) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, or go to https://honcareers-ibex.icims.com to apply online. Follow @ibexhonduras on Instagram and Facebook.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

