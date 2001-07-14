Northern Trust has appointed Philip J. Hayes as West Region Wealth Advisor, based out of the San Francisco office. Hayes will aid the team in the delivery of technical advice and outstanding client service for ultra-high net worth clients who desire a sophisticated, multi-disciplinary and multi-generational wealth plan.

Philip Hayes, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

“Phil’s extensive expertise in Trust and Estate Planning and strong contacts in the community will benefit Northern Trust’s clients on complex estate and gifting strategies,” said Andrew Paciocco, West Region Director of Client Development for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Phil’s knowledge, combined with the Northern Trust Institute’s best-in-class advice and resources, creates a dynamic and powerful partnership in addressing the complex needs of our clients. I’m looking forward to working with Phil to continue to grow Northern Trust’s advisory capabilities and resources.”

Previously, Hayes served as Managing Director and Senior Fiduciary Counsel at Bessemer Trust and as Deputy Trust Head at First Republic Trust Company. He is a frequent speaker and has been published extensively in academic and professional journals on estate planning issues.

Hayes has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from UCLA and a J.D. degree from University of California, Hastings College of Law. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trust & Estate Counsel. Previously, he served as President of the San Francisco Estate Planning Council, Co-Chair of the Individual and Fiduciary Income Tax Committee, ABA Real Property Trust and Estates Section, and Executive Committee of the State Bar of California Trusts and Estates Section.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $352.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

