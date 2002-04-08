AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon Inc. ( VLCN) (“Volcon" or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that Ted Turner Reserves, a conservation-forward hospitality company based in New Mexico, has agreed to purchase eight units of the Company’s flagship UTV, the Stag, and to be a part of Volcon’s UTV testing group utilizing their more than one million acres of land. These pre-orders are non-binding and cancellable prior to delivery.



This first phase of testing will determine whether a much broader electrification program will be awarded for the entire Ted Turner Reserves fleet of UTVs and a possible customized version called the Turner Reserve Edition.





The Ted Turner Reserve properties were founded by one of America's leading entrepreneurs, philanthropists and conservationists, Ted Turner, currently the second largest private landowner in the United States. Turner wishes to share his love of nature and discovery in the hope that those visiting his properties will develop a deeper appreciation for and awareness of what the Earth has to offer and, just as importantly, a shared responsibility for the well-being of the environment. Ted Turner Reserves collaborates with the important environmental preservation and wildlife restoration projects funded by the Turner Foundation and Turner Endangered Species Fund.

“We are excited to be expanding our guest operations on other Ted Turner landholdings, showcasing different ecosystems, and the unique challenges and success stories they each hold. We have long held the belief that private land can set the example for successful regenerative environmental work through a careful balance of commerce and conservation,” said Jade McBride, President of Ted Turner Reserves. “With this notion, it is our constant aim to engage with innovative partners who provide sustainable solutions for an improved guest experience. With a variety of landscapes at our New Mexico properties – from the Rocky Mountains to the Chihuahuan Desert – Ted Turner Reserves provides a perfect proving ground for this exciting and environmentally sound product to allow for a more desirable transport for our visitors while experiencing the successful conservation work and connecting with nature on our reserves.”

The current collection of Ted Turner Reserves properties span more than one million acres and offer guests an array of immersive activities designed to connect them with nature. Their guest itinerary building service helps craft a co-curated adventure, tailored to personal skill level and physical capabilities. Whether seeking exploration or embracing solitude, Ted Turner Reserves activities help define an individual journey into the wild.

“Collaborations are at the core of what we believe in at Volcon. By leveraging our experiences and collective mission, we are propelled towards our goal of elevating the outdoor experience and empowering adventure, while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint. Supplying Ted Turner Reserves with a fleet of eight vehicles allows us to test the vehicles' capabilities in various environments while participating in 'boots-on-the-ground' conservation work. Not to mention, our belief that the Stag will help to elevate the experiences of Ted Turner Reserves guests,” said Jordan Davis, Volcon CEO. “Supplying Ted Turner Reserves with fully electric UTVs will enable property staff and guests to navigate their work and play in a new, exciting, and environmentally friendly way. We look forward to the chance of collaborating on the electrification of the entire Ted Turner Reserves fleet in the future.”

The Stag offers near silent conveyance along with a zero emissions drivetrain, creating an outdoor experience unlike any other. In addition to the Stag’s low environmental footprint, its high performance, high torque drivetrain provides the reliability and power to traverse the types of exciting terrain found throughout the Turner properties. Built for adventure, the Stag has the ability to enable guests and staff alike to get the most out of their time spent at Ted Turner Reserve properties.

About Ted Turner Reserves

Ted Turner Reserves is a hospitality brand that is grounded in conservation with a mission to connect people with nature. With 1.1 million acres across three properties in New Mexico, Ted Turner Reserves includes three reserves ( Vermejo , Armendaris and Ladder ) and one retreat ( Sierra Grande ). These properties provide an unparalleled experience for guests to visit and experience luxurious hospitality, outdoor activities, and unfettered access to nature. Guests also will have the opportunity to learn about renowned businessman, philanthropist, and environmentalist Ted Turner’s efforts to restore and preserve these properties and their native species and ecosystems.

Learn more about Ted Turner Reserves at: https://tedturnerreserves.com

About Volcon Inc.

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

