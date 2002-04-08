MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RW National Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Appreciate) (“Appreciate”), the parent holding company of leading end-to-end Single Family Rental (“SFR”) marketplace and management platform RW OpCo, LLC (“Renters Warehouse”), celebrates its continued partnership with global technology company, Pagaya Investments US LLC (“Pagaya”), which today announced it has received a AAA-rating from Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and DBRS Morningstar on its SFR securitization.



The securities rated by Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar are backed by one loan which is secured by mortgages on a pool of approximately 846 SFR properties. As one of Pagaya’s key acquisition and management partners, Appreciate manages properties for Pagaya through its operating company subsidiary.

“Our mission at Appreciate is to offer an end-to-end solution that provides investors with confidence,” said Kevin Ortner, President of Appreciate. “The AAA-rating of Pagaya’s SFR securitization is yet another milestone for the industry and another confirmation of the value Appreciate provides to its institutional and retail clients.”

