Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the findings of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Brandfolder by Smartsheet. The study reveals that a composite organization using Brandfolder as its digital asset management platform achieved $1.13 million in benefits over three years, with payback within six months.

The new study, The+Total+Economic+Impact%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+of+Brandfolder, found that organizations using Brandfolder realized greater efficiencies for both marketing and creative teams, from asset creation through the distribution of finished marketing collateral to clients and partners. To identify these findings, Forrester created a composite organization informed by interviewees from five Brandfolder stakeholders across multiple brands and industries.

The benefits identified led to improved productivity, greater content distribution efficiency and the ability to retire legacy systems. Specifics for the composite organization include:

Efficiency gains of more than $600,000 over a three-year period for marketing teams;

A 40% reduction in time spent creating, uploading, tagging and searching digital assets and a 15% efficiency gain in content distribution; and

Cost savings and productivity improvement with a combined value of more than $220,000 achieved over a three-year period from retiring a legacy system.

The study also found several unquantified benefits including increased employee adoption, simplified global operations, and greater visibility, consistency, and control of digital assets.

One interviewee, an associate in partner marketing, stated, “I am not a tech-savvy person, and I can navigate Brandfolder without issues,” and another interviewee, a senior experience designer at a hospitality e-commerce brand, said, “[When] you need to find an asset, it’s [always] in Brandfolder. You need a photo, you need the color, you need an icon, you need a style guide—it’s all in Brandfolder.”

“Content is no longer just the domain of creative and marketing teams. Every team at an organization touches content in some way, and while some have tools to store these assets, many still struggle to organize, manage, distribute, and gain performance insight into their assets with a powerful, centralized, and easy-to-use solution,” said Jim Hanifen, Head of Product and Engineering, Brandfolder at Smartsheet. “We’re happy to see the Forrester study validate, in our opinion, the end-to-end benefits we know an organization can realize after implementing a digital asset management platform like Brandfolder. These benefits are what thousands of Brandfolder customers across the globe have already realized, unlocking new value and immediate impact for any campaign.”

