ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Alexandria, Louisiana-based Watkins Insurance & Benefits, LLC, dba Watkins Group — Insurance & Benefits Specialists. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Watkins Group offers employee benefit solutions for corporations of all sizes, as well as individual and Medicare coverage solutions, to its clients throughout Central Louisiana. Wesley Watkins and his associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Robby White, South Central region leader for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Watkins Group is a professional, well-run employee benefits agency that will expand our presence and opportunities in the Central Louisiana marketplace," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Wesley and his team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

