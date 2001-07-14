Blackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29, a global leader in connected safety technology, today provided further details on its previously+announced $2 million deal with Severn Trent Water for connected personal gas detection devices to protect its employees and support its digital transformation.

The deal has now entered the deployment stage with implementation underway. Upon completion this new deal means Blackline Safety will protect over 10,000 workers across six of the 12 UK water and wastewater authorities that now use Blackline’s industry-leading technology.

Earlier this month, Severn Trent began the deployment of the first 1,650 G7c wearable devices. Over the coming months, the water authority will replace their existing gas detection units with over 2,600 Blackline Safety G7c wearable devices and associated services. The three-year investment secured via Blackline distribution partner Breathe+Safety, includes an option to extend for an additional five years of service, which would bring the total value to over $4.2 million (£2.7 million). Breathe Safety is leading the implementation and device rollout with Severn Trent.

“The value of real-time cloud-connected data, paired with scalable technology that adapts to changing work environments, allows Blackline to continue to see strong adoption of our connected safety solutions across the water and wastewater industry providing water and wastewater services to over 26.6 million customers - almost 40% of the population of the UK,” said Julian+Jarvis%2C+UK+Zone+Manager%2C+Blackline+Safety.

Blackline’s G7 lone worker and personal gas detection devices are robust and intelligent connected wearables that accurately detect gas hazards, instantly notify both workers and managers in real time, enable contact tracing as well as corrective action to be taken to mitigate future incidents. The devices are supported by Blackline’s professional 24/7 live monitoring service, which ensures maximum worker protection with automated safety incident and health event monitoring, including features such as no-motion and fall detection, and missed check-ins.

About Severn Trent Water

Severn Trent is the UK’s second biggest water company. It serves 4.8m homes and business customers in England and Wales. Its region stretches from mid-Wales to Rutland and from north and mid-Wales south to the Bristol Channel and east to the Humber. The company delivers almost two billion litres of water every day through 50,000km of pipes. A further 93,000km of sewer pipes take wastewater away to more than 1,000 sewage treatment works.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 186 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

