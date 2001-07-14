PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently ranked No. 1 in the engineering and manufacturing category on Forbes’ America’s Best-in-State Employers list for 2022.

PGT Innovations team members celebrate the launch of their new mobile-friendly internal communications platform (Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s complete list featured 1,380 companies across the U.S. in 25 industry sectors. For the state of Florida, PGT Innovations was one of only 33 companies to make the list.

To compile the list, a survey was conducted among 70,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors. The survey took into consideration every aspect of an employee’s experience, including working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity in the workplace, and also asked for direct recommendations from employees as well as indirect recommendations from workers in the industry. Thousands of companies are eligible for this recognition, with only a select few awarded in each state.

"This recognition is a true testament to the incredible teams across our organization who strive every day to make PGT Innovations a great place to work,” said President and CEO of PGT Innovations Jeff Jackson. “Our company’s success is owed to our team members, and that success is how we are able to continue investing back into our organization – improving our facilities and processes and providing competitive wages, benefits, and growth opportunities. But beyond that, it’s our team members who create this outstanding environment, foster community across our national footprint, and make up our culture of togetherness by living our values every day.”

Prior to this recognition, PGT Innovations has been named on several of Forbes’ lists, including America’s Best Midsize Employers in 2022, Best Small-Cap Company in 2022 and 2021, Best Small Companies in 2021, and the inaugural list of America’s Best-in-State Employers in 2019, to name a few.

PGT Innovations has approximately 5,500 team members across the U.S. to support its 30 facilities, which includes manufacturing plants, glass plants, brand retail stores, warehouses, and install offices. The manufacturer offers robust benefits packages with competitive wages and healthcare benefits, as well as up to 100-percent tuition reimbursement, internal programs for skills training, paid time off, volunteer time off, profit sharing, an employee stock purchase program, and employee assistance programs. The company recently launched Workplace from Meta to serve as the organization’s internal communication platform with the goal of better facilitating employee engagement and connection, as well as supporting its culture of inclusion.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI%26reg%3B, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Custom+Windows+and+Doors, WinDoor%26reg%3B, Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors,+Eze-Breeze%26reg%3B, NewSouth+Window+Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco+Window+Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

