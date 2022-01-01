CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated release of new home sites for purchase in the Hopewell neighborhood of Point Hope, a new thoughtfully designed master-planned community in South Carolina located within the City of Charleston and just minutes from Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, and Interstate 526.

Toll Brothers is offering only 18 home sites and six luxury one- and two-story home designs with Lowcountry and coastal contemporary architectural styles. The home designs range from 2,091 to 2,994+ square feet, featuring 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 9-foot ceilings throughout the home creating an airy feeling that complements the open concept design. The luxury outdoor living spaces are adjacent to the main living areas, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. Homes are priced from low $600,000s.

“This community is truly one-of-a-kind,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “Inspired by the Lowcountry and the property’s incredible history, we have curated a collection of luxury home designs that feel fresh, bright, and timeless.”

Point Hope offers home buyers an ideal lifestyle, with new construction homes near an established Publix-anchored shopping center and other conveniences, all within a stunning natural setting. Residents enjoy a wide variety of amenities, including nature and exercise trails, bikeways and parks. In addition, children may attend the highly regarded Berkeley County schools, including Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle, and High schools.

Prospective home buyers are currently pre-qualifying to be among the first to purchase a new Toll Brothers home in the Hopewell neighborhood of Point Hope. For more information, or to request an appointment to visit the community and tour the Toll Brothers professionally decorated Layla model home, call (866) 232-1717 or visit TBPointHope.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

