CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open nine new senior-focused primary care centers in the Phoenix area through early 2023, marking the company’s debut in the Arizona market, giving local seniors access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005486/en/

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is focused on its patients and gives them access to a full care team including physicians, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and more. This is CenterWell’s first facility in Arizona, located at 6544 W Thomas Road, Suite 11. Pictured from left to right: Daniela Molina, Care Management Support; Ale Felix, Medical Assistant; Nyomi Gonzalez, Care Management Support; Dr. Ravinder Dawke, Market Chief Medical Officer for Arizona; Dr Thihalolipavan Sayalolipavan, Physician; Dr. Neal Patalinghug, Physician; Lorena Correa-Center Administrator; SonTreka Sims, Referral Coordinator; Jonatan Del Rio, Medical Assistant. (Photo: Business Wire)

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country. Together with its sister brand Conviva Care Centers, CenterWell delivers care to seniors in more than 215 centers across nine states, with plans to open up to 100 more such centers through 2025.

“Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing urban areas in the country, and a good portion of that growth is in the senior population,” said Market President Daryl Young. “With our focus on underserved communities, we bring a new level of access to quality, coordinated care to seniors in this important market.”

Ravinder Dawke, M.D., CenterWell’s Market Chief Medical Officer for Arizona, said CenterWell is known for its focus on whole-person health. “We really focus on getting to know our patients,” he said. “Because of our attention to the whole person, we are able to spend 30 to 40 minutes with each patient every time they come in, which is two to three times longer than what they may be used to at traditional doctors’ offices. Our integrated care teams know that seniors often have a variety of physical, social and emotional needs, all of which affect their overall health. We work to address each of the factors that contribute to a patient’s wellbeing.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego welcomed CenterWell’s arrival. “Phoenix is home to the innovation and leadership of companies advancing precision medicine for the fight against cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We welcome CenterWell and its commitment to healthcare for Phoenix residents,” Mayor Gallego said. “It is great to have this focused attention on healthcare, behavioral health, and chronic disease, which lead to longer lives in comfort for older adults and seniors.”

All new CenterWell Senior Primary Care locations in Arizona will be staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and behavioral health specialists, and patients will also have access to clinical pharmacists and social workers who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. CenterWell is planning to hire around 100 employees in Arizona, and all positions offer competitive salaries and benefits.

CenterWell Maryvale, the first location in Phoenix CenterWell, began seeing patients several weeks ago, with a grand-opening celebration scheduled for Aug. 31. Centers set to open through December include:

Maryvale

6544 W Thomas Road, Suite 11

Phoenix, AZ 85033

Groves

63 N Greenfield Road, Suite 108

Mesa, AZ 85205

Sun City

14813 N Del Webb Boulevard

Sun City, AZ 85351

Glendale

5016 W Cactus Road

Glendale, AZ 85304

South Mountain

2070 E Baseline Road

Phoenix, AZ 85042

Peoria

10280 N 91st Avenue

Peoria, AZ 85345

Three other locations are planned for the Phoenix area as well—Wildflower, Riverview and Alhambra—with details to be released later.

In addition to their healthcare offerings, CenterWell facilities include activity centers for local seniors.

The new CenterWell facilities are looking to fill the following positions as soon as possible with qualified candidates. Bilingual Spanish-speaking candidates are strongly encouraged to apply:

Primary Care Physicians

Nurse Practitioners

Medical Assistants

RN Care Coaches

Certified Coders

Front Office Medical Record Clerks

Referral Coordinators

Training Consultants

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit CenterWellCareers.com.

Part of the Primary Care Organization of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), CenterWell Senior Primary Care accepts members of many different Medicare Advantage plans.

Approximately 240,000 patients are currently served by the Primary Care Organization, which operates senior-focused primary care centers under both the CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers brands. This includes 222 centers along with independent physician associations that are part of the PCO. By the end of 2022, Humana expects to serve Medicare patients in approximately 250 CenterWell and Conviva clinics and intends to add 30 to 50 additional CenterWell clinics per year through 2025.

For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is a primary care medical group practice with centers open in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care for members of Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare beneficiaries and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at the centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. Learn more at CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005486/en/