MINISO Group Holding Limited (: MNSO)

Class Period: October 2020 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) Defendants, including the Company and its Chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with PRC authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (: AMPE)

Class Period: December 29, 2020 – August 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants: (1) inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application for Ampion; (2) inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

