NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) stronger his position in the Telecom market with the acquisition of Mival Connect SA ( www.mivalconnect.ch ) 2 weeks ago, a Swiss telecommunications operator in business since 2017. Its focus is on the voice wholesale and SMS Services ."Source: Statistic from SMS comparison "

*95% of text messages are read and responded to within 3 minutes of being received

*By 2023, it is forecasted that 8.2 billion people worldwide will use mobile phones

*The USA SMS market is at 6.2% and will to reach a valuation of $31.7 billion in 2022

*48% of consumers prefer direct communication from brands via SMS text message

*SMS have a 19% CTR, compared to 4% emails, and 1% Facebook

The 2021 ‘revenue was 25mil of Swiss Francs with an increase around 15% of a previous year. The acquisition of Mival broadens ATMH 's core on telecom operation adding to the recent acquisition of SpeedTelecom1 LLC ( https://speed-tel.com ) .The acquisition of Speedtelecom1 LLC focused on data services routes with its own app for Roaming Services with the new concept of the "eSIM " simless service for B2C and B2B customers. The Swiss operations will become the center for the wholesale voice business and it will grow up also targeting on the SMS market as aggregator player on one side and working on special projects based on SMS delivery for the retail market. ATMH goals will be to have a presence in all relevant market niches related to the Telecom- IOT & Innovation Technology .

"We are expanding our operating margins with the new products and services we are building on top of our Telecommunications foundation that include Fintech, Internet of Things, and Blockchain Platforms," added by ATMH CFO's Massimo Travagli.

Mival Connect Top Manager also commented " we immediately believed in ATMH strategic project accepting stocks- share exchange with ATMH." The whole Telecom project will create a value for our shareholders and will benefit from the interesting potential of growth of ATMH business model for the coming years.

