PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its 2023 Color of the Year, Vining Ivy, is expected to shape the styling direction of industrial and consumer products, including cookware, consumer+electronics and office+furniture. PPG also announced a collection of three coordinating color palettes called Reflection.

Vining+Ivy reflects the continued global dominance of green around the world. It is the second consecutive year that PPG selected a shade of green and the third in the past five years.

During their annual color forecasting workshop, PPG color stylists arrived at Vining Ivy after a comprehensive review of top trends from industries that include automotive, electronics, architectural building applications and fashion across 10 global regions.

“We are seeing green on a broader range of product applications than ever before,” said Vanessa Peterson, PPG global color styling leader, Industrial Coatings. “We felt compelled to recognize its ongoing influence with the 2023 selection because it has infiltrated the market in such a strong and powerful way.”

PPG’s color stylists believe that the dominance of the hue is reflective of the continued interest in biophilic design, which is a trend that incorporates nature into everyday lives and spaces.

“Green has a calming yet modern aesthetic and symbolizes prosperity, freshness and progress,” said Peterson. “It perfectly reflects our current climate.”

Compared to PPG’s 2022 Color of the Year, Olive Sprig, which is a desaturated soft green, Vining Ivy is a deeper, more saturated tone that lands between a woodsy forest green and a blue-green teal. It provides product designers with a versatile and luxurious shade that lends itself to a broad array of product applications.

“For furniture, the use of green can be calming in the workplace and help employees feel nurtured,” Peterson said. “When used in consumer electronics, green feels safe and helps people engage with technology. For kitchenware, Vining Ivy complements various food colors and coordinates well with stainless steel, bringing a touch of luxury to kitchens.”

PPG’s global team of color stylists also have curated a palette of 45 coordinating hues for a Reflection-themed color collection, which is inspired by the shared – and growing – appreciation for minimalism, quiet design, biophilia and solace. The compilation is organized into three unique color stories: Serenity, Origin and Duality.

A gentle palette of milky pastels, watery tones and warm neutrals, Serenity reflects the desire for calm and solitude in a chaotic world and inspires a sense of renewal and peace. By capturing the authentic beauty of nature, Origin cultivates a sense of wonder with a bio-palette curated with organic hues. Lending itself to both traditional and contemporary styles, Duality leans into contrasts and is a means of self-expression through bold and bright shades, clean pastels and strong neutrals.

PPG’s industrial coatings business has produced a stylized short video that tells the Reflection story through the experiences of a young woman embarking on a journey of growth and self-discovery. The video and other materials on Vining Ivy are available on the PPG+Industrial+Coatings+2023+Color+of+the+Year+landing+page.

