LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV) (the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas India Pvt Ltd (CSI), is partnering with the Hyderabad, India Marathon on Sunday, August 28, working with its organizers to collect its waste plastic (water bottles, etc.) and to process it at CSI's waste plastic-to-energy conversion plant located in Hyderabad.

CSI's support of the Hyderabad Marathon builds upon its inaugural annual, "Plastic Free Hyderabad" (PFH) initiative announced in June, which coincides with World Ocean Day and serves as a joint effort with various NGOs and schools throughout the City to free it of waste plastic by converting it into clean energy. Both PFH and the Marathon serve to increase awareness about the waste plastic crisis - and the cost effective next-generation technologies now available to solve it.

Clean Vision CEO Dan Bates, himself a fitness enthusiast, said, "We strongly support the physical and mental health benefits of fun and friendly competitions such as this marathon and its 5k and 10k events. It is also important to us to contribute to helping to make Hyderabad a cleaner city by converting its waste plastic into clean energy and valuable commodities at our local pilot pyrolysis plant. It is our intent to support local clean-up and plastic pollution awareness programs wherever we establish a PCN conversion facility."

Hyderabad is located in south central India and is landlocked but still is a victim and contributor to the global waste plastic problem. Plastic abounds on roadsides and free-standing dumps and when the rains come, this plastic flows into larger bodies of water and eventually the ocean.

"While the many plastic "clean-ups" commonly organized at cities and beaches around the world are a great start and show grassroots support, the elephant in the room remains: ‘After being picked up, where does that waste plastic go?' Through this and similar initiatives, Clean-Seas answers that question directly, visibly, with our state-of-the-art technology," said Mr. Venkat Kumar Tangirala, President of CSI.

The CSI pilot pyrolysis plant, a collaborative venture with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), is currently in production and continually being optimized by CSI engineers to increase its output of low sulfur diesel and AquaHTM hydrogen fuels - as well as to support optimizing and commercializing the Clean-Seas EcoCell fuel cell to store hydrogen. The pilot plant can handle up to one and a half tons of waste plastic daily.

Clean-Seas will be posting pictures next week of the Hyderabad Marathon on its website at: www.clean-seas.com/pfh

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is seeking to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

