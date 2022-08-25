FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTC PINK:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) has selected MediXall's wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma"), to provide virtual health benefits at a discounted rate for its members. The arrangement will allow PSIA-AASI's members to purchase a Health Karma membership to manage their health through access to a $0-copay virtual primary, urgent and behavioral care, and even pet care. Health Karma also plans to offer PSIA-AASI members significant discounts to prescriptions, dental care, eye care, hearing, and vitamins & supplements.

The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI), is a non-profit education association - and close-knit community of more than 32,000 Snowsports professionals dedicated to creating life-changing experiences for others through Snowsports instruction. PSIA-AASI members give gifts of freedom, health, and the ability to enjoy sports that will reward them for life. Members of PIA-AASI are busy creating the future of skiing and snowboarding.

"Health Karma is excited to serve the PSIA-AASI and to be able to work with them to provide well-being services to all its members," said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "This opportunity is another example of our growing partnership of employers, and associations coming together to deliver the Health Karma mission of providing well-being solutions for life and doing well, by doing good. Health Karma is here to make a difference."

"Partnering with Health Karma means our members can access affordable, convenient, and comprehensive healthcare services," said PSIA-AASI Interim Chief Executive Officer Tom Spiess, CAE. "A Health Karma membership lets instructors access care any time of day, so they don't have to miss a ski or ride day to visit a health care facility."

When they join Health Karma, PSIA-AASI members can access the following benefits for a $0 co-pay and no out-of-pocket cost:

Virtual primary care, including the ability to select a primary care doctor who will manage their care on the platform.

24/7 virtual urgent care services over the phone or video consultation on the computer.

Behavioral health clinicians to provide virtual consultations for emotional well-being.

24/7 access to veterinarians to provide virtual care to family pets.

Pay $0 for 37 of the most commonly prescribed medications.

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarmagroup.com and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on the PSIA-AASI, visit www.thesnowpros.org or via PSIA-AASI's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www. healthkarma.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: (954) 653-8216

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713388/Health-KarmaR-Selected-by-the-Professional-Ski-Instructors-of-America-and-the-American-Association-of-Snowboard-Instructors-PSIA-AASI-To-Provide-Virtual-Health-Benefits



