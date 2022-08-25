VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT: PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the Company helping businesses go digital, is pleased to announce a new vertical for its custom branded app with the signing of iBEAUTI Skincare, and that it will be expanding its product offering by adding a new reservation feature.

"We are excited by the opportunities that the development of our new reservation feature offers. In addition to improving our offering for restaurants, we can support many new verticals with our custom app offering, including salons, health and wellness, fitness and studios," said Perk CEO, Jonathan Hoyles. "This also improves the value of our franchise offering and opens up many new potential revenue opportunities for our digital franchisees."

"Our new reservation feature will make our custom branded app offering even more powerful. Businesses can now use our platform for online ordering, pickup and delivery, and in-store QR code payment. With the addition of the reservation feature, we are closer to being the leading omnichannel solution provider," said Perk CTO, Gary Zhang. "We believe there is a strong market fit for this suite of products and features, as traditional businesses increasingly adopt digital tools. Our team is excited by the momentum we see as our pipeline of customers continues to grow."

The Company also announced today that it has signed its first restaurant location in Montreal, Ta Chido Snackbar. Recently a competitor, the Sunday App, whose Canadian operations were based in Montreal, announced that it exited the Canadian market, which has opened up opportunities for the Company to acquire new accounts previously held by the Sunday App. Perk has also signed up a number of new restaurants in Vancouver and is seeing strong and steady growth in the number of users, orders and payments placed through its platform.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE: PERK) (OTCQB: PKLBF) (FKT: PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the company empowering business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, including statements regarding demand for the Company's offerings. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

