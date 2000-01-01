One of the biggest mistakes value investors can make is acquiring a so-called value trap. Value traps are not clearly defined in finance, but a value trap is generally thought of as a business that is destroying shareholder value. While it might look cheap, it is cheap for a reason. Unfortunately, more often than not, investors do not know they have acquired a value trap until it is too late. By then, losses are almost certainly guaranteed.

The value trap problem

There is no surefire way of avoiding value traps. However, one strategy investors can use to prevent these sorts of businesses from getting into portfolios is to only invest in companies that are growing and have the potential to increase shareholder value in the years ahead.

This might seem like a no-brainer suggestion, but the trick is finding companies that have real growth potential and are not just relying on their own over-optimistic projections to draw investors in. It's also essential to avoid becoming brainwashed by low valuations and promises of recovery from bad conditions.

Benjamin Graham once said, "there are no bad assets, just bad prices," but I must disagree. The market has changed since Graham's time, allowing companies that are destroying shareholder (i.e. bad assets) to survive much longer than they should.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) discussed this topic at the 2012 Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting of shareholders. One shareholder asked the duo how they went about placing a value on declining businesses. Buffett responded:

"It's very hard. You'd be amazed at the offerings of businesses we get where they say, you know, it's — I don't want to upset Charlie, but they say, you know, it's only six times EBITDA, and then they project some future that doesn't have any meaning whatsoever. If you really think a business is declining, most of the time you should avoid it. Now, we are in several declining businesses. You know, the newspaper business is a declining business. We will pay a price in that business. We do think we understand it pretty well. We will pay a price to be in that, but that is not where we're going to make the real money at Berkshire."

So the simple answer is that the best way to place a value on declining businesses is to avoid them altogether. That is easier said than done, although when you know enough about the market and different industries, it does become more manageable.

A view on the industry

Understanding whether or not a company will be able to grow requires in-depth knowledge of its market and the competitive advantages that are working in the company's favor (or against it).

As Buffett touched on in 2012, the newspaper business was a declining business at the time (and it still is). However, because both Buffett and Munger had been active in the sector for decades, they could roughly estimate how the industry would develop and change in the foreseeable future. Based on this knowledge, they could work out how much a newspaper business could be worth based on declining future cash flows and work backward.

If one knows that a company's outlook is deteriorating, then one can plan for any eventuality. For example, Buffett knew Berkshire's textile business was declining, so he took all the cash he could out of the division and reinvested it into growth businesses. The same happened with Blue Chip Stamps and, to a certain extent, the newspaper division.

Individual investors wouldn't have been able to extract cash out of these companies in the same way. As such, it would have made more sense for them to avoid these companies altogether.

Put simply, investors should avoid declining businesses unless they know a sector's outlook inside out. The only way to reduce risk with these opportunities is to conduct as much research as possible. That's why investing is so hard, especially when it comes to finding deeply undervalued equities.