Many investors may wish they had greater intelligence. They may believe that intelligence and investment returns are positively correlated. However, in my view, this is not necessarily the case. Clearly, a certain amount of intelligence is needed to gain detailed knowledge of specific industries and to understand company accounts. But almost everyone is likely to have that.

Rather than wishing for more intelligence, it may be more worthwhile to desire greater discipline and patience. After all, these characteristics are likely to be of far greater benefit when managing a portfolio. Indeed, many intelligent people who adopt a short-term outlook or who use emotions rather than company fundamentals to make investment decisions generate poor returns. By contrast, it is possible to have modest intelligence and succeed due to having a focused, long-term investment strategy.

Indeed, Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has previously noted that intelligence is overrated when it comes to investment success. He said, “You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.”

A patient approach

Although Buffett is extremely intelligent, he is also exceptionally patient. His holding period for high-quality companies spans many years, rather than the average six months among private investors. Indeed, Berkshire holdings such as Coca-Cola ( KO, Financial) and American Express ( AXP, Financial) have been present in its equity portfolio for decades.

Clearly, developing a patient approach to investing is easier in theory than it is in practice. However, it can arguably be improved by focusing on the historical returns of the stock market. For example, the S&P 500 has generated annualized returns of around 11% over the past 50 years. Investors who have held a diverse range of high-quality stocks are likely to have benefited from it through the impact of compounding.

Indeed, assuming an 11% annual return over a 50-year period equates to a total return of around 184 times the original investment. Investors who stay the course through periods of boom and bust are likely to be well rewarded while less patient, short-term investors may suffer from the cyclicality of the stock market.

Improving discipline

Buffett also has a huge amount of discipline to complement his high intelligence. For example, he avoids companies that are overvalued and lack a sufficient margin of safety to merit purchase. He also only invests in companies or industries that he fully understands. This helps him to avoid potential pitfalls that could negatively affect his overall returns.

In my opinion, discipline can be improved by following a set strategy that requires specific criteria to be met before a stock is bought or sold. For example, investors may require a specific discount to intrinsic value to merit purchase or could only invest in companies that have a sufficiently high interest coverage ratio. This could help them to avoid a reliance on emotions or the views of other investors that may prove to be detrimental to their portfolio returns.