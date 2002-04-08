SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Yext, Inc. (: YEXT)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Yext, Inc. shareholders ("Yext" or the "Company") (: YEXT) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Yext holding shares before March 4, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Yext. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, among other things, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full-year fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Inotiv, Inc. ( NOTV)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Inotiv, Inc. shareholders ( NOTV) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Inotiv shares since September 21, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action complaint had been filed against Inotiv. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Envigo RMS, LLC ("Envigo") and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Everbridge, Inc. ( EVBG)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Everbridge, Inc. ( EVBG) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Everbridge shares before November 4, 2019, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action complaint had been filed against Everbridge. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Everbridge was experiencing integration problems with respect to its acquiring nine separate companies; (2) Everbridge was using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth; and (3) Everbridge was failing to disclose that the COVID-19 pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company’s revenue growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Pegasystems shares before May 29, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Pegasystems. The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian; (2) Defendants’ product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) Defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through the personal involvement of PEGA’s CEO; (4) PEGA’s CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with PEGA’s written Code of Conduct; (5) PEGA was “unable to reasonably estimate damages” in the Appian Litigation; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about PEGA’s business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

