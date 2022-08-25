Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 160 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(11.10%), DBC(7.25%), and IVV(3.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPHY by 779,641 shares. The trade had a 5.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.43.

On 08/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.4379 per share and a market cap of $808.51Mil. The stock has returned -7.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a price-book ratio of 6.72.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 41,423 shares. The trade had a 4.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/25/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $416.55 per share and a market cap of $381.75Bil. The stock has returned -6.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-book ratio of 3.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 393,446 shares. The trade had a 4.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.95.

On 08/25/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $43.03 per share and a market cap of $8.25Bil. The stock has returned -1.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 381,978 shares of ARCA:DBC for a total holding of 600,651. The trade had a 4.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.06.

On 08/25/2022, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund traded for a price of $26.635 per share and a market cap of $3.75Bil. The stock has returned 39.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FLTR by 688,853 shares. The trade had a 4.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.86.

On 08/25/2022, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $24.9 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned -0.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

