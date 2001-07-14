Spartan+Emergency+Response, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, announces Toronto Fire Services has ordered two all-electric Vector™ fire trucks. When delivered, Toronto Fire Services will be one of the first fire departments in Canada to have fully electric, North American-style pumper trucks in their fleet. These fire apparatus were sold by authorized dealer Safetek+Emergency+Vehicles+Ltd.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005604/en/

Toronto Fire Services has ordered two all-electric Vector™ fire trucks from Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

REV Fire Group introduced the Vector fire truck in August 2021, representing the latest in green, energy-efficient technology for the daily use of fire services. Equipped with 327 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of proven automotive-grade batteries, these trucks will deliver the longest electric pumping duration in the industry, enabling Toronto Fire Services crews to accomplish their typical driving and pumping tasks exclusively on electrically generated power. In addition, the design features low battery cell placement, offering a safer, lower center of gravity for enhanced stability while operating.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Toronto Fire Services, the largest fire service in Canada, and the fifth largest in North America, to help protect the people of Toronto and the environment in which they live,” said Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group.

With these new additions to the fleet having low to zero carbon emissions, Toronto Fire Services will further support the TransformTO+Net+Zero+Strategy, an effort to achieve net zero emissions community-wide by 2040. Toronto Fire Services responds to 300 to 400 calls per day, making this purchase a historic order and a big step to achieving this goal.

“Toronto Fire Services is pleased to be working with Safetek and Spartan Emergency Response on the design and delivery of our first fully electric pumper trucks,” said Chief Matthew Pegg of Toronto Fire Services. “These trucks will have the same functionality and capabilities as our other pumper trucks but will leverage leading-edge electric vehicle technology.”

“Since 1993, we’ve responded to our customers’ apparatus needs and are proud to develop leading technology that supports firefighter safety, efficiency, and progressive climate action strategies,” said John Witt, President of Safetek Emergency Vehicles Ltd. “We’re pleased to be contributing to the City of Toronto’s vision for a net zero emissions community by delivering two of the first North American-style fully electric trucks in Canada.”

In addition to meeting the requirements of the CAN/ULC-S515 Standard for Automobile Fire Fighting Apparatus and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1901 – Standard for Automotive Fire Apparatus, the Vector™ battery storage solution allows for a complete NFPA compliant pump test.

About Spartan Emergency Response

Spartan+Emergency+Response, comprised of REV Group subsidiaries Spartan Fire, LLC, Smeal SFA, LLC, Smeal LTC, LLC and Smeal Holding, LLC, is a North American leader in the emergency response market and offers brands including Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Spartan Fire Chassis, Smeal, and Ladder Tower. Spartan Emergency Response vehicles are well known for safety, quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The company operates facilities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005604/en/