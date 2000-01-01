The Mawer New Canada Fund (Trades, Portfolio) revealed its equity portfolio for the first half of 2022 earlier this week.

The fund, which is part of Mawer Investment Management, invests primarily in a diverse number of smaller Canada-based companies with excellent management teams that are trading at a discount. To achieve its objective of long-term, above-average growth, portfolio managers Jeff Mo and Samir Taghiyev follow a highly disciplined, research-driven, bottom-up process.

For the six months ended June 30, the fund’s report shows it entered two new positions, sold out of seven stocks and added to or trimmed a number of other existing investments. The most notable trades included new holdings in Parex Resources Inc. ( TSX:PXT, Financial) and International Petroleum Corp. ( TSX:IPCO, Financial), a boost to the Trisura Group Ltd. ( TSX:TSU, Financial) stake, a decreased bet on Jamieson Wellness Inc. ( TSX:JWEL, Financial) and the divestment of LifeWorks Inc. ( TSX:LWRK, Financial).

Investors should be aware that the semiannual reports do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings, but can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Parex Resources

The fund invested in 2.01 million shares of Parex Resources ( TSX:PXT, Financial), dedicating 3.19% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of 25.98 Canadian dollars ($20.11) per share during the period. It is now the New Canada Fund’s 10th-largest holding.

The Calgary, Alberta-based oil and gas producer has a CA$2.29 billion market cap; its shares closed at CA$20.38 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-book ratio of 1.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly undervalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

Parex Resources’ financial strength and profitability were both rated 9 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to a comfortable level of interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 4.43 indicates the company is in good standing. The return on invested capital also overshadows the weighted average cost of capital, meaning value is being created as the company grows.

The company also has an expanding operating margin and returns on equity, assets and capital that top a majority of competitors. Parex also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9, indicating conditions are healthy. It also has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Mawer holds 1.79% of Parex’s outstanding shares.

International Petroleum

Mawer picked up 2.7 million shares of International Petroleum ( TSX:IPCO, Financial), allocating 2.45% of the equity portfolio to the position. Shares traded for an average price of CA$12.83 each during the period.

The oil and gas producer, which is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, has a market cap of CA$1.82 billion; its shares closed at CA$13.17 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-book ratio of 1.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly overvalued currently.

GuruFocus rated International Petroleum’s financial strength 6 out of 10. Although the company has issued new long-term debt in recent years, it is at a manageable level due to having adequate interest coverage. The high Altman Z-Score of 3.42 also indicates the company is in good standing even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. Value creation is occurring since the ROIC eclipses the WACC.

The company’s profitability fared better, scoring an 8 out of 10 rating on the back of strong margins and returns that are outperforming versus industry peers. International Petroleum also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 8, but has recorded declines in revenue per share and losses in operating income in recent years.

Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake in International Petroleum with 2.45% of its outstanding shares. The New Canada Fund holds 1.95%.

Trisura Group

With an impact of 3.90% on the equity portfolio, the New Canada Fund increased its Trisura Group ( TSX:TSU, Financial) stake by 790.31%, buying 1.61 million shares. The stock traded for an average per-share price of CA$36.10 during the period.

Mawer now holds a total of 1.81 million shares, which represent 4.39% of the equity portfolio and its fifth-largest holding. GuruFocus data shows the fund has gained an estimated 3.09% on the investment so far.

The Toronto-based insurance company has a CA$1.75 billion market cap; its shares closed at CA$38.19 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-book ratio of 4.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued currently.

Trisura’s financial strength was rated 5 out of 10. Although the company has sufficient interest coverage, it may be becoming less efficient since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. Further, the WACC exceeds the ROIC, so the company is struggling to create value.

The company’s profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating, driven by margins and returns that top a majority of competitors. Trisura also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4, indicating conditions are typical for a stable company.

Mawer holds 3.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Jamieson Wellness

Impacting the equity portfolio by -1.45%, the fund curbed the Jamieson Wellness ( TSX:JWEL, Financial) holding by 47.95%, selling 692,516 shares. The stock traded for an average price of CA$35.15 per share during the period.

The New Canada Fund now holds 751,857 shares total, accounting for 1.96% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates it has gained 37.89% on the investment.

The company headquartered in Toronto, which manufactures natural health products like vitamins, minerals and supplements, has a market cap of CA$1.50 billion; its shares closed at $36.29 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-book ratio of 4.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

GuruFocus rated Jamieson Wellness’ financial strength 6 out of 10. In addition to adequate interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 4.5 indicates the company is in good standing even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The ROIC also surpasses the WACC, so value creation is occurring.

The company’s profitability fared better with an 8 out of 10 rating, supported by an expanding operating margin, returns that are outperforming industry peers and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7.

With 1.81% of its outstanding shares, Mawer is the largest guru shareholder of Jamieson Wellness. The CI Select Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also owns the stock.

LifeWorks

Mawer exited its 1.27 million-share investment in LifeWorks ( TSX:LWRK, Financial). The transaction had an impact of -1.45% on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of CA$35.15 each during the period.

GuruFocus data found the fund gained an estimated 37.89% on the investment over its lifetime.

The Toronto-based software company former called Morneau Shepell, which provides human resources services and technology, has a CA$2.24 billion market cap; its shares closed at CA$32.29 on Wednesday has a price-earnings ratio of 89.64, a price-book ratio of 3.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

LifeWorks’ financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus. As a result of the company issuing new long-term debt over the past three years, it has weak interest coverage. Further, the Altman Z-Score of 1.88 indicates the company is under some pressure since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The WACC surpasses the ROIC, so the company is struggling to create value.

The company’s profitability scored a 9 out of 10 rating, driven by margins and returns that are outperforming over half of its competitors. LifeWorks also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6, but due to losses in operating income and a slowdown in revenue per share growth, the three-star predictability rank is on watch. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return, on average, 8.2% annually.

No gurus currently hold the stock.

Additional trades and portfolio performance

Other significant changes Mawer made to the portfolio included the sale of Tucows Inc. ( TSX:TC, Financial), the reduction of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. ( TSX:DSG, Financial) and Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ( TSX:CTS, Financial) positions and additions to the holdings of Dye & Durham Ltd. ( TSX:DND, Financial) and Parkland Corp. ( TSX:PKI, Financial).

The New Canada Fund’s $1.38 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of 39 stocks, is most heavily invested in the industrials, consumer cyclical, energy and technology sectors.

According to Mawer’s website, the fund posted an 18.1% return for 2021, slightly underperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s return of 20.3%.