Zotefoams PLC ( LSE:ZTF, Financial) is a chemical manufacturing company producing a range of foams from polyolefins and engineering polymers serving the automotive, aviation, construction, industrial, marine, medical, defense, product protection and sports industries. It is a constituent of the FTSE All-Share Index in the U.K. and is rated significantly undervalued by the GF Value Line.

The company has a stable Altman Z-Score of 2.91 and has a strong sustainability angle, with the FTSE Russell indicating that more than 50% of its revenue can be classified as green.

The company has three business units: Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products and MuCell Extrusion. The London-based company has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., U.K., Poland and China.

In 2021, Zotefoams saw revenue increase by 22%, but the gross margin overall was 26.4%, down by 7.2 percentage points due to unpredictable higher input costs that were not completely offset by price increases. This was driven by raw material costs for low-density polyethylene, a key material for its products, more than doubling along with increases in transport, energy and operating costs. It is for this reason, despite solid revenue growth, operating and net profits were down relative to 2020.

During the first half of 2022, the company managed to implement several rounds of price increases in order stabilize its operating margins. Input cost inflation, excluding energy, has moderated with a stabilization in supply chains, although this is caveated with uncertainty in the short to medium term in the macroenvironment. It is due to these factors that Zotefoams was able to report a 23% increase in revenue, a gross margin of 29% and a 41% increase in operating profit for the first half of the year.

Polyolefin foams

The polyolefin foams segment saw some improvement in the first half of the year. Revenue and profit increased 26% and 28% respectively, yielding a segment profit margin of 5%. The profit margin continued to remain below pre-pandemic levels even though price increases have been implemented because of a timing lag, so that should show in the margins of future reporting periods. Other factors impacting the segment's margins in the short term include investments in additional capacity and performance inefficiencies at the North American facility because of the lingering impact of the pandemic. Zotefoams is targeting revenue growth for the AZOTE brand at twice the rate of global gross domestic product.

High-performance products

Inflationary pressures were not as significant for the high-performance products segment in the first half of 2022, partly because of larger inventory holdings, compared to 2021. Revenue and profit increased by 21% and 66% respectively, benefiting from favorable currency exchange movements and robust growth in the footwear and aviation industries. Zotefoams expects to return to, and surpass, previous margins in the segment, which is contingent upon increasing its capacity utilization and the speed of recovery in markets such as aviation.

MuCell extrusion

The MuCell segment has been historically loss-making. This is because of the development of ReZorce, an end-to-end technology that Zotefoams has been investing in; doing so by diverting resources away from the traditional licensing business model. Developments in this segment are ongoing. In the first half of 2022, a key patent was granted in the U.S. for the ReZorce technology, with higher production output trials planned and potential partnerships being explored.

ReZorce is making the first fully recyclable beverage carton with performance to match current multi-material solutions and uses 53% less energy and 51% less water. This packaging has been designed to replace difficult-to-recycle tubes, laminated paper, pouches and cartons. It is a high-growth potential product line.

Key markets

Zotefoams serves a variety of markets given the flexibility of its product range, but the key markets are sports and leisure, product protection, transportation, construction, industrial and medical.

Revenue from the sports and leisure industry accounted for 37% of overall revenue for Zotefoams, with an exclusive partnership with Nike Inc. ( NKE, Financial) accounting for 34% of sales in 2021. Nike is the company's most important customer as, in 2021, the partnership represented 34% of overall revenue, an 8-percentage point increase since 2020.

Initiated in late 2017, the arrangement was for Zotefoams to supply lightweight ZOTEK high-performance foams for use in Nike’s topflight running shoes. There is the potential to gain more business from the sports apparel manufacturer if Zotefoams' products are rolled out into other Nike shoes, though there is a significant concentration risk. Since Zotefoams supplies Nike with materials from its High-Performance Products range, which is relatively higher-margin work than its other product offerings, any breakdown in the relationship would mean the loss of higher-margin business.

Having recently released its full-year results, Nike has shared its expectations for the next fiscal year, which consists of revenue growing by low double digits on a currency-neutral basis.

Risks

A major raw material needed by the company is low-density polyethylene. The main feedstock for this is ethylene, which accounts for 70% to 80% of its price. As a result, the price of ethylene has a material effect on Zotefoams' profit margins.

High raw material costs and a surge in energy prices have been passed on in the form of price surcharges in the first half of the year, but with a time lag. This is atypical for Zotefoams, which has historically not used short-term dynamic pricing in response to fluctuating raw material costs, but the ability to do this is going to help protect its margins going forward.

Conclusion

Zotefoams is a well managed company, underpinned by its important contract with Nike and its demonstrable commitment to sustainability and the circular economy. The business is showing momentum and has growth prospects without having a premium valuation. As such, it could be well worth it to put the stock on your smaller company watchlist.