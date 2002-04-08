Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Nasdaq to Resume Trading in Smart Powerr Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® ( NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Smart Powerr Corp. ( CREG) today, August 25, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on August 25, 2022 at 11:07:03 a.m. Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Sophia Weiss
[email protected]

