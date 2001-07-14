Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has been awarded a $6.55 million contract by the U.S. Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center to design, develop and test an electric hybrid sub-system in Allison’s Next Generation Electrified Transmission for armored combat vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005586/en/

Allison’s Next Generation Electrified Transmission features a 220 kilowatt electric motor and associated inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel electric hybrid operation. With the Next Generation Electrified Transmission, Allison anticipates meeting requirements across a wide spectrum of applications around the world, including the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), which will be the Army’s largest armored vehicle procurement since the 1980s. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Next Generation Electrified Transmission is the newest product in Allison’s tactical ground combat vehicle portfolio. It features a 220 kilowatt electric motor and associated inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel electric hybrid operation. Beyond power generation for auxiliary system capability development, the propulsion solution provides benefits realized in enhanced mobility performance and efficiency with a significant reduction in fuel consumption and reduced thermal and acoustic signatures.

“The Next Generation Electrified Transmission will provide far more than power generation. Our technology will deliver electric hybrid propulsion using blended torque that provides edge-of-the box performance or true engine-off silent mobility,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. “Allison has two decades of expertise with electric hybrid propulsion technology. We’re committed to continuing to lead the way in developing innovative technology that will help the U.S. military to successfully accomplish the mission.”

With the Next Generation Electrified Transmission, Allison anticipates meeting requirements across a wide spectrum of applications, including the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) and Main Battle Tank markets in the United States and around the world. The OMFV program will replace nearly 3,000 aging legacy Bradley vehicles, which will be the Army’s largest armored vehicle procurement since the 1980s.

Specifically, the Next Generation Electrified Transmission has been selected by American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) for integration into its OMFV offering. The ARV vehicle delivers best-in-class mobility and unmatched power in a highly maneuverable and modern chassis designed to meet the U.S. Army’s combat vehicle modernization priorities.

“Since 1946, Allison has partnered with the Department of Defense to develop propulsion solutions that deliver in the toughest conditions. For fleets that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a transmission, electric hybrid or electric propulsion solution specifically for that application,” said Pittard. “Allison engineers and manufactures reliable and fully customizable propulsion solutions, so customers experience reduced downtime and increased ability to accomplish mission objectives.”

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005586/en/