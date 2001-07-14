P3+Health+Partners+Inc. (“P3”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that P3 Health Partners-Nevada, LLC (“P3 Nevada”) and Humana, a leading health and well-being company, have signed an agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members access to P3’s primary care provider (“PCP”) network.

Under the new agreement, Humana Medicare Advantage members will be able to receive care from PCPs at P3 Nevada’s 10 medical group clinics, as well as its network of more than 400 PCPs located throughout Clark and Nye Counties. People with Medicare who select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2022, will have access to P3’s expansive network beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Humana’s 2023 Medicare Advantage plans are currently pending regulatory approval.

“This agreement provides people with Medicare in Southern Nevada with improved healthcare access and options,” said Dr. Sherif Abdou, P3’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “While P3 continues to expand into new markets, we also recognize the importance in serving more patients in those already established. As a Nevada-based company, we are committed to ensuring every patient in our community has the support they need to navigate a very complicated and confusing healthcare system. This new relationship with Humana enables us to further our mission to be the best health partner to our patients, our providers, and our payors.”

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3+Health+Partners+Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on %40p3healthpartners and Facebook.com%2Fp3healthpartners.

