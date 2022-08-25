Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Hillenbrand Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.2175 Per Share

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

BATESVILLE, Ind., Aug. 25, 2022

BATESVILLE, Ind., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2175 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com

favicon.png?sn=DE55364&sd=2022-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-declares-fourth-quarter-dividend-of-0-2175-per-share-301612817.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

