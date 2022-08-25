Sage Mountain Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 617 stocks valued at a total of $565.00Mil. The top holdings were QUAL(15.42%), VOO(5.68%), and VTI(4.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought 67,483 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 132,072. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/25/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $210.75 per share and a market cap of $277.29Bil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought 31,068 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 32,170. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.64.

On 08/25/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $346.49 per share and a market cap of $119.42Bil. The stock has returned -14.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought 44,473 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 779,624. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.89.

On 08/25/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $123.66 per share and a market cap of $20.76Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a price-book ratio of 5.15.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 93,347 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.85.

On 08/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.63 per share and a market cap of $14.99Bil. The stock has returned -3.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought 69,889 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 88,225. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 08/25/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $53.11 per share and a market cap of $48.44Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

